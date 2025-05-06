22-year-old woman found dead in Columbia, South Carolina home

By Stephanie Moore

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WYFF) — Police in Columbia, South Carolina, say a 22-year-old woman found shot to death in a home was not the intended target.

Logan Federico, a 22-year-old from Waxhaw, North Carolina, was found early Saturday morning in a home on Cypress Street.

“Logan was a true victim she was helpless victim. She was not an intended target,” Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said.

The Richland County coroner confirmed that Federico died from a gunshot wound to her chest, and an autopsy ruled her death a homicide.

shootingShooting at Anderson County home leaves 1 dead, deputies say Holbrook identified Alexander Dickey, 30, as the suspected shooter.

He was arrested Sunday in Lexington County.

Dickey faces a count of murder and other charges linked to crimes in other areas of the Midlands.

Police said Dickey broke into the home where Federico was staying and shot her.

He was arrested after breaking into another home and allegedly setting it on fire.

Following his arrest, Dickey was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center and denied bond.

Federico’s father was at a news conference with authorities on Monday.

“My daughter was working hard at school working two jobs to become a teacher she loved and adored kids children of all ages,” Steven Federico said.

