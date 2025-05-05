Woman, graduate battling cancer surprises mother with news that she completed master’s degree

By Matt Leighton

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A Nashua woman who is battling cancer surprised her 85-year-old mother with the news that she completed her master’s degree.

Patti Laurent, 53, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with her master’s degree, even after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2024.

She spent most of her time completing assignments during six-hour chemotherapy treatments. She disguised her graduation celebration as a cancer awareness event for her mother.

“Seeing what she’s gone through, but she’s fought it all the way. she’s brave, she’s strong she’s amazing, that’s all I can say she’s amazing and I’m so proud of her as you can see,” said Pat Laurent, Patti’s mother.

Laurent had her final treatment rescheduled to later this week so she could feel her best for the big day.

She said she’s now working her dream job from home, her prognosis is good and she’s excited for what lies ahead.

