Local News Police launch GPS tracking kit program to prevent car theft

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — Every year, thousands of cars are stolen in the City of Aurora. Despite an increase in motor vehicle thefts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Aurora has experienced a drop in recent years.

In 2024, Aurora police officers responded to 3,545 reports of stolen vehicles, which was down from 5,223 in 2023 and 6,781 at its recent peak in 2022. As of March 31, the Aurora Police Department has received 596 stolen vehicle reports.

To bring this number down even more, the Aurora Police Department partnered with the city of Aurora and the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority to launch a free program aimed at preventing vehicle thefts through visible deterrents and GPS tracking.

Police say once the GPS tracking device has been placed in your vehicle, the owner of the vehicle can track their car through the phone. Only the driver will have access to it. Aurora police can only track it with permission. If your car is stolen, the mapping system can help find it.

In this MetroTrack program, drivers are given an AirTag for iPhone users and a Chipolo for Android users. You get one per car with a limit of two cars per household. You will also be given two security stickers. Put one on your driver’s side window and the other on the passenger side. It is like the signs you see in front yards, warning thieves that your car is tracked.

This tracking device works with most vehicles. It is important to never leave the tracker out. Put it somewhere nobody can find it. Name your kit after your license plate number or the last six digits of your VIN. If your vehicle is stolen, track it through GPS, but call 911 when it is located. Never go after your vehicle.

“Don’t try to track the vehicle yourself,” Aurora Police Department spokesperson Joe Moylan. “Leave it up to law enforcement to track your vehicle. You never know what you are going to run into or what people are capable of. The car isn’t worth your life. Allow us to help you, and we will recover your vehicle.”

Also, always make sure your doors are locked, park in well-lit areas, and if you have a Ring doorbell camera, park in front of it.

For more information or to sign up for MetroTrack, visit AuroraGov.org/MetroTrack. Once registered, residents can schedule a date and time to pick up a MetroTrack self-install kit from Aurora police’s District 1 station, 13347 E. Montview Boulevard. Self-install kits include a GPS tracking device, window stickers, and important program information. Kits are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

