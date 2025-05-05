Fish and Game warns hikers to be prepared after two rescues; one likely to be fined

By Imani Fleming

Click here for updates on this story

CONCORD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — New Hampshire Fish and Game is reminding hikers to be prepared after rescuing two people from trails in the last few days.

Despite milder spring weather, conditions in the mountains remain wintry, with snow, ice, and strong winds, officials said.

On Thursday, around 1:30 a.m., conservation officers rescued a 39-year-old Rhode Island man from the Skookumchuck Trail on Garfield Ridge in Franconia.

He had taken a wrong turn from the summit of Mount Lafayette and told rescuers he was not prepared. He sheltered under a tent until rescuers reached him just after 4 a.m. He was uninjured.

On Saturday, a Massachusetts man was rescued after getting lost off the Kilkenny Ridge Trail in Berlin.

Officials said he was unaware of the snowy conditions still in the White Mountains and lacked essential gear.

The Rhode Island hiker will likely be billed for the nine-hour rescue, Fish and Game said.

“Basically, we have to prove that the person was negligent when they went hiking,” said Heidi Murphy with the New Hampshire Fish and Game. “They’re not in trouble, criminally at all. It’s just a civil fine that they pay, and that’s usually calculated by the amount of officers that were there and their time and miles used to expend on that one rescue.”

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office will then get involved to approve if a bill can go out.

Fish and Game said that while they’re always ready to help, preparation is crucial.

Officials recommend bringing a map, extra clothing, food and water, a compass and a first aid kit in case of unexpected weather or injury.

“Carrying a little bit extra, especially if you’re getting into something, is way better and far safer than carrying too little and wishing you had it later,” said Rusty Talbot with Pemi Valley Search and Rescue.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.