Exclusive: Woman stays with Pepsi semitractor driver in crash, keeps him calm

By Kennedy Mason

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — A semitractor driver, husband and father of three is recovering in the hospital after his truck rolled over early Saturday morning.

This happened at the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Gleason Parkway in Cape Coral. Gulf Coast News spoke exclusively to the woman who helped keep that father calm.

Krystle Nieves was on her way to Downtown Cape Coral with her husband when she saw something scary.

“I was like ‘oh my God, babe, it’s a truck,” Nieves said. “It’s flipped over.”

A Pepsi semitractor flipped over Saturday around 1 a.m. Pepsi cans were scattered across the road.

“I just started talking to him,” Nieves said. “Just to make sure he was okay and conscious. I’ve been in the medical field since I was 18 years old, so it’s almost a natural response when you see somebody hurting.”

She said, thankfully, he was conscious, and she asked about his family to keep him calm.

“I just asked where is he from,” she said. “I asked him if he was married. He said he was married to his beautiful wife, Ashley. Thar they have, I believe he said three kids together. I asked their names. He gave them all to me, but I remember Kennedy.”

She said eventually, the top of the truck was taken off. The driver, Ryan, was peeled out and taken to the hospital.

“I’m just so happy he’s OK, and he gets to go home to his wife and kids,” Nieves said.

She said this one really struck a chord with her.

“My mother’s a CDL driver, and I worry about her all the time,” she said. “I hear horrible stories of accidents with truckers all of the time.”

The wife of the driver, Ashley Swain, sent Gulf Coast News a statement:

“All I can say is God is good. He is stable, and we are focusing on his recovery. Also, an overwhelming sense of gratefulness for the men and women that got him out of there and treated him.”

She also thanked Krystle for keeping her husband calm.

We have reached out to the Cape Coral Police Department to learn how this crash happened.

