8 killed in crash on US-169 in Franklin County, Kansas

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kansas (KMBC) — The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed to ABC News that eight people were killed in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 169 in Franklin County, Kansas, on Sunday.

The initial call came in around 5:46 p.m. When first responders arrived, both vehicles involved were engulfed in flames.

It’s unclear how many people were in each vehicle, but a total of eight people were killed, officials confirmed, and one person is in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet clear. KHP officials have not announced the ages or identities of victims yet, but a school in Tulsa, Oklahoma, confirmed to KMBC that one of its students died in the crash.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I share the news of the tragic passing of one of our 9th grade students who died in a car accident yesterday,” Union Public Schools Superintendent John Federline said in a statement. “On behalf of the entire Union Public Schools community, I extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

The district said the student who died is ninth grader Kyrin Schumpert. He attended the district’s Freshman Academy.

The crash shut down the area of the highway in Franklin County between Anderson and Miami counties, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is leading the investigation and will release additional information as it becomes available.

