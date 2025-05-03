Honeymooners from Spain enjoy Warriors-Rockets Game 6 in San Francisco

By Andrea Nakano

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Dub Nation came out to Chase Center all decked out in gold to cheer on the Golden State Warriors in a Game 6 matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Some trickled in late as both the Warriors and the San Francisco Giants were playing home games Friday night. Warriors fans were ready outside at Thrive City and inside Chase for Game 6.

The atmosphere was electric as the Warriors tried to end the Rockets’ season. While there is no love lost between the two teams on the court, there was love in the air for newlywed Esther Cepeda and her husband, Anthony. Cepeda saw a side of her husband she’s never seen before as he had jitters before the playoff matchup.

“He’s actually a lovely guy but this afternoon he was kind of a little bit not so nice,” Cepeda said. “I was like ‘Oh, this is a new color on you.’ I said ‘OK, I get it. I cooperate.’ “

The Cepedas are from Spain and are enjoying their two-week honeymoon in California. They had to make a stop at Chase Center.

“I’m a big Warrior fan, since the beginning,” Anthony Cepeda said. “I’ve been a Warriors fan since 20 years ago.”

Cepeda loves Klay Thompson but he’s not complaining about the new Batman and Robin duo.

“We wouldn’t be here,” he said. “We probably would be doing other things.”

This game had fans on the edge of their seats and those outside on their feet. While the Warriors couldn’t wrap it up at home, losing to the Rockets 115-107, these fans know there is a Game 7. The Cepedas will be watching in Spain, but this is a honeymoon they will never forget.

“It’s going to be a thing we remember forever,” said Esther.

