Teen recovers after parking lot shooting; three arrests made

North Carolina (WRAL) — A 17-year-old Moore County teen is recovering after being shot in a parking lot late Sunday night.

Police said Kaleb Kelly was shot in the upper abdomen and had his wallet stolen during a robbery near the Going Going Gone! Store off 15-501 in Aberdeen.

Kaleb’s mother, Brandi Kelly, told WRAL News about seeing images of the crime scene on social media.

“My husband and I, because Kaleb wasn’t answering his phone, we rushed to the scene because it was up the road,” Kelly said.

Police said they obtained warrants for 18-year-old Elijah Jones of Southern Pines on several charges, including felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony robbery.

Investigators obtained warrants for 18-year-old Khalil McCrimmon of Carthage on charges related to accessory after the fact and destroying criminal evidence, both felonies.

Brandi Kelly recalls the terror she felt when she arrived on the scene.

“We were so panicked and just distraught, and the feelings that go through you are unimaginable,” she said.

Kaleb’s mother thanked first responders and two other young people who called 911 and provided aid before EMS arrived.

“I’m so grateful as a parent [that] there are people out there that are going to jump into action,” Kelly said.

Police said this appeared to be an isolated incident.

A family member created a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses as Kaleb recovers from injuries at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

