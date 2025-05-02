Deputy lassos angry gator spotted at high school

By Allison Petro

Florida (WESH) — A Florida deputy quickly sprang into action when an unexpected visitor—a gator—was spotted at a high school.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office shared a video to social media showing a large gator at Parrish Community High School.

In the video, a deputy wearing a cowboy hat and armed with a lasso successfully wrangled the hissing gator.

The sheriff’s office said the gator was then safely relocated, far away from students.

