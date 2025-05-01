Passenger’s cellphone ignites, forcing Southwest flight to return to gate at El Paso International

By Emma Hoggard

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — A Southwest Airlines flight returned to its gate at the El Paso International Airport this morning after an airline spokesperson says that a passenger’s cell phone “apparently ignited.”

“The Flight Crew quickly extinguished and the other passengers disembarked normally at the gate,” the Southwest Airlines spokesperson explained to ABC-7 this afternoon. “Southwest is working with the appropriate federal and local investigative agencies.”

The ignition happened on Southwest Airlines Flight 2112 from El Paso to Houston. The airline spokesperson says that the company accommodated the passengers on another aircraft.

