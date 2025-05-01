Over $32,000 in stolen bikes and tools recovered in Santa Cruz encampment

By Ricardo Tovar

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office says that over $32,000 worth of stolen bicycles and tools were recovered at a homeless encampment.

On Tuesday, deputies searched the Arana Gulch area in Live Oak after being informed by community members about a potential crime.

During the search of the area, deputies found more than $30,000 in high-end bikes and $2,000 in tools, believed to be stolen.

As they continued through the habitat area, where camping is illegal, deputies spotted drug paraphernalia near a tent. A suspect, Joshua Morris, ran but was detained after a short chase, deputies said in a social media post.

Morris was found with over 100 grams of fentanyl, drug packaging materials, cash, and police scanners, according to deputies.

Multiple mountain bikes, e-bikes, e-scooters, and dozens of tools were also discovered in the area. Morris claimed the items weren’t his.

Morris was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on multiple felony charges.

“Several stolen items have already been matched to their rightful owners, but we are still seeking additional victims to return the rest,” deputies said.

If you believe your property was stolen, you can call Detective Alex Spencer at 831-454-7636 or email him at alexander.spencer@santacruzcountyca.gov.

