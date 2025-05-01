Minivan floating down creek, driver yelling for help!

By Shannon Becker

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kansas (KOAM) — Kansas Highway Patrol snap some photos of a minivan in the Little Walnut Creek NE of Walnut, Kan.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office share the photos and information in an online release. The minivan was driving on 690 Road between 20th and 30th and was swept downstream by the swift water. It is almost completely submerged after it had floated an unknown distance down and around some curves.

We read that a female was driving and was helped by a nearby farmer. “I am glad my husband happened to be coming out of the pasture and heard her yelling for help,” D.M. states.

“Somehow, some way, no injuries reported with this one,” CCKSO state in the release. The photos show evidence the little creek had — at one time — flooded the roadway even more.

Looks like it would have been a scary wet ride!

S.P. chimes in, and there is 💯 agreement with locals, “Just so everyone is aware. These are not the roads to go down … when it’s high water. There are low water crossings on every other dirt road in this area and they rise quickly and are unpredictably deep. Don’t even attempt it.”

The Sheriff simply states, “Another friendly reminder to turn yoself around and don’t drown.”

