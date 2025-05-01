‘Incredible’: 23,000 shirts, $250k raised for KCFD firefighter Graham Hoffman’s family

By Ryan Gamboa

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — Since it was first reported on Monday, E2 Embroidery and Screen Print has sold 23,000 Graham Hoffman memorial t-shirts, raising $250,000 for his family.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Owner, Joe Eddings said.

The firefighter owned-and-operated business has its hands full to fulfill the orders coming in from all 50 states and dozens of countries.

“My wife woke me up this morning and asked where Isle of Man is,” said Eddings. “I was like, ‘Wow, these things are going everywhere.”‘

From local buyers to Ireland — firefighter supporters across the globe won’t forget Graham Hoffman’s sacrifice during a routine medical call Sunday night.

“This is something,” Eddings said. “These shirts will be around for a long time. People will wear them at the station, they’ll where them at their day off. When other people see it that knew Graham, or that are firemen and remember what happened, it’s a way to keep him in your mind.”

When KSHB 41 caught up the Eddings family, Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department firefighter Jamison Boggio was visiting the store buying shorts.

“We’re buying at least 20 of these shirts,” he said.

Boggio told KSHB 41 he didn’t know Graham too well, but worked with him on a couple shifts.

“He was just even keeled,” Boggio said. “A very nice person, very dialed in, knew exactly what he was talking about. He knew how to talk to patients. Although I only worked with Graham once or twice, he was just a great person.”

The Station 42 T-Shirt fundraiser even drew attention from Ryan Olson, an engineer and paramedic with Great Falls Fire Rescue in Montana.

“The firefighting community were a huge community, but we’re extremely close knit,” Olson said. “I can’t imagine what my family would go through in this situation. I know right now it’s so fresh and numb for this family that they can’t even process what’s going on right now.”

Olson is one of the many firefighters E2 tells KSHB 41 has purchased Station 42 shirts.

It’s what Olson explain is the brother and sisterhood bond that’s universal across the job.

“T-Shirts are our main form of uniform usually,” Olson said. “That’s usually what we’re always wearing. A lot of stations and departments have a lot of pride. Showing some pride for Station 42 and being able to wear a Kansas City Fire shirt while also supporting a family and giving them just the littlest amount of financial help… is the least I can do here in Montana.”

In addition to community purchases, the Eddings’ told KSHB 41 the Kansas City Royals bought 75 shirts for the clubhouse.

The Royals honored fallen KCFD firefighters John Mesh and Larry Leggio during the 2015 World Series.

“He (Hoffman) deserves to have his memory continued on,” Boggio said. “I know it’ll continue with KCFD and everybody ordering shirts across the country. His legacy is going to live on.”

While the Eddings’ have a heavy workload in the days to come, they say, there’s no doubt they’ll complete the job.

“We’ll be glad to do it,” Eddings said.

E2 added Hoffman’s name under the Station 42 seal on the chest, along with his final alarm date for all shirts.

The shirts are not printed — printing will begin on May 19 and then will be shipped or ready for store pick up.

If interested, you can buy a shirt on the Graham Hoffman Memorial Shirt’s website.

The deadline to order is May 9.

