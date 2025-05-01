‘I just want to be able to save other kids’: Nebraska father, family mourn loss of child who escaped school, drowned

By Quanecia Fraser

LYONS, Nebraska (KETV) — A Lyons, Nebraska, father and his wife will soon say “goodbye” to the boy they call their “pride and joy.”

Nine-year-old Kendrix Brehmer died in the hospital Tuesday. His dad says he was playing at recess on Monday when he got away from the person who was supposed to be watching him.

Kendrix drowned in a lagoon at Brink Memorial Park in Lyons.

Kendrix has autism and is mostly nonverbal, his dad says.

Outside of their home in Lyons, are dozens of numeral stickers.

“He… just puts them everywhere,” said Kendrix’s father, Matthew. “He’s just obsessed with numbers. All the time.”

There’s also a makeshift memorial with Elmo and “Paw Patrol” stuffed animals, along with clocks and some more numeral stickers. Kendrix’s 11-year-old brother created the memorial.

Matthew says the family is now “just happy that we were able to find him and we were able to spend… one final day with him by his side. And I got to hold his hand as he breathed his final breaths.”

When Kendrix went missing on Monday, Matthew, along with others from town looked everywhere until an uncle found Kendrix in a lagoon. The lagoon is about 3/4 of a mile from Kendrix’s school, Northeast Elementary at Lyons.

“I lost all feeling from my legs, and I just collapsed to the ground,” Matthew said.

Kendrix was rushed to the hospital in West Point, before being flown to Children’s Nebraska in Omaha. He was put in life support and then pronounced dead Tuesday.

“I just want to be able to save other kids. And I don’t want other kids to go through the same exact thing, I don’t want other parents to go through this,” Matthew told KETV Newswatch 7 on Wednesday.

“I just want other parents to—if they have any sort of concerns about their children and their care system—whether it be at school, or daycare, I just want people to follow through on their gut instincts.

Matthew says Kendrix has ran away from home a few times, but Monday was the first time he ran from school.

The superintendent of Lyons-Decatur Northeast Schools sent this statement to KETV Tuesday:

“Yesterday, a tragic accident occurred in our community. Emergency responders provided assistance at the scene, and the student was transported for medical care. Our entire school community is heartbroken. We are keeping the student’s family in our thoughts as they process through the tragic event. We are also offering support services for students, staff, and families during this difficult time. The Lyons-Decatur school community is strong and caring, and we know we will continue to support one another in the days ahead. We are conducting our own investigation of the incident and cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities as they review the circumstances of the incident. Out of respect for the family and the ongoing process, no further information will be shared at this time. We are grateful for the compassion and understanding of our community.

Lindsey Beaudette

LDNE Superintendent”

