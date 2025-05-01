‘Happy to be alive:’ Hit-and-run victim recalls near-death experience, pleads for driver to come forward

By Pavlina Osta

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee man is recovering after a near-death experience last Thursday. He was hit and left in the middle of the street after a car rammed into him.

Now, he wants your help looking for the person involved.

“I’m happy to be alive. I’m really happy to be here in one piece, more or less,” said Tony Wiener, hit-and-run victim.

It’s a moment Tony Wiener didn’t see coming.

“I looked both ways, I was very cautious walking across the street,” said Wiener.

At Club Brady, on E. Brady and Warren Street, Wiener was watching the NFL Draft. When he walked across the street, a black Honda hit him straight on. Surveillance video shows the moment it happened.

“Someone wiped a U-turn and hit me head-on, and I fell directly onto the hood of the car,” said Wiener. When I was laying on the ground on Brady Street, I was thinking, is this guy going to talk to me? Is this person going to see if I’m okay at least? But no, they just took off.”

The Motor Vehicle Collision Dashboard shows E. Brady Street is a hot spot for hit-and-runs.

Wiener says he knows firsthand how dangerous the area can be.

“One of my good friends was actually killed, two of my other friends were run over, almost killed, and now I’m another victim,” Wiener explained.

A Better Brady Street says Brady Street will continue to have issues with crashes that kill, maim, and hurt pedestrians and cyclists until sufficiently strong traffic-calming measures are put into place.

“I wouldn’t wish this upon anybody, it’s a terrible experience,” said Wiener.

Before his interview with CBS 58, Wiener was at the doctor for his injuries. He says he has a long road to recovery.

“Sprained my foot, my ankle, my hips are all messed up, bruised shins, bruised knees, back is aching. I was just at the doctor, they told me to take it easy,” said Wiener.

He’s hoping someone will know the driver.

“I am willing to forgive and forget. Just turn yourself in, show some decency,” said Wiener.

He has a message for drivers and the city of Milwaukee.

“I’m sick of it. I can’t bury another friend over something like this. I can’t see another friend hurt and actually going through the trauma myself. It’s a rude awakening,” said Wiener.

If you have any information, contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7212 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

