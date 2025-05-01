Hair salons and distributors brace for rising costs amid tariffs

By Jasmine Arenas

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — The impact of tariffs is being felt across Colorado, from certain food to vehicles and other goods. Now, it could mean paying more for some beauty treatments, like getting your hair done.

Tariffs on imported goods are impacting the beauty industry.

For Bianca Powell, owner of BLONC Hair Extensions in the Denver metro area, she is dealing with a lot of changes and challenges.

In April, she received a message from one of her suppliers in China, letting her know of possible price changes.

“They wanted us to order before the 20th of this month because of the tariffs kicking in,” said Bianca Powell.

She said the factories she has been working with are also concerned about losing business, so they are willing to work around the tariffs.

“They actually just emailed us and let us know they have a way around it,” said Powell.

It’s all up in the air, but she says rising tariffs and new administration policies are disrupting their supply chain.

The U.S. has hiked tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%. China fired back with its own 125% in early April, but starting May 2, the U.S. will end the duty-free exemption on low-cost shipments from China. This would then make even small online purchases subject to tariffs.

Powell said this has led to major concerns for her business, as she relies on hair sourced from China and India.

“A lot of the Chinese hair is sourced from India… so my concerns are shipping times because refiling inventory orders takes about two weeks to 3 1/2-weeks,” said Powell.

The company sources hair products from 16 factories around the world, including China, India, and Russia.

Shipping routes have been rerouted to avoid high tariffs, meaning packages now pass through multiple countries before reaching the U.S., in Powell’s experience.

Powell said this had led to longer delivery times—up from two-and-a-half to nearly three-and-a-half weeks—and higher duties and taxes. She advises distributors to plan ahead.

“Order enough time ahead so your customers can have an expectation of when to expect the arrival of the hair,” said Powell.

They’re also exploring ways to help salons adapt, including alternate sourcing routes, inventory stacking, and white-labeling services to keep brands running smoothly.

“They can see slight increases, maybe like $10 more a bundle,” said Powell.

As for hair salons, they are seeing the direct impact firsthand. Mitch Van Cleave, a hairdresser for Van Cleave and Durow, says he is seeing fewer customers and is concerned about the potential price increase of hair dye. Van Cleave gets hair color from Europe.

“If the prices go up, we have no choice but to pass it on to the consumer as well,” he said.

Customers like Cathy Barry say it won’t stop her from getting her cut every six to eight weeks, however, she will have to make some changes.

“That means I may have to tip Mitch less, so I can make ends meet,” she said.

Despite the challenges, both Powell and Van Cleave are bracing for the worst and hoping for the best.

