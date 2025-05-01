Fan falls from stands at Pirates-Cubs game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, suffers critical injuries



KDKA

By Michael Guise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fan at the Pirates-Cubs game on Wednesday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh was critically injured after he fell over the outfield wall and landed on the playing field.

The man fell from the right-field bleachers above the 21-foot Clemente Wall and landed on the warning track. Trainers, police and EMS responded immediately to the field to tend to him. He was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field by first responders.

The person fell moments after the Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen hit an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to put the Pirates up 4-3. Another fan jumped from a lower section of the outfield wall to help the person who fell. It was not immediately clear if that person was a family member or a bystander assisting.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The game was delayed for about 10 minutes before play resumed in the bottom of the seventh inning. Numerous players were seen saying prayers or taking a knee.

In a statement, the Pirates said their “thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

“It’s extremely unfortunate,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton told reporters following the game. “That’s an understatement.”

“Truly hate what happened tonight,” McCutchen posted to the social media platform X after the game. “Cant (sic) help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight.”

Officers with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police were seen after the game looking around the stands from where the fan fell. Pittsburgh Public Safety said detectives are investigating.

The Pirates beat the Cubs 4-3.

