Big rig spills eggs all over median



KOVR

By Cecilio Padilla

Click here for updates on this story

TRUCKEE, California (KOVR) — A big rig hauling eggs flipped on eastbound Interstate 80 near Truckee early Thursday morning, spilling the load all over the median.

The crash happened at the Donner Gate area. Exactly what led up to the big rig crashing is unclear.

Lanes were not affected and only minor injuries were reported, California Highway Patrol reported.

It’s unclear how much product was spilled.

Crews will be working to clean up the mess throughout the morning.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.