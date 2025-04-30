Missing man drowns while crossing river into Canada, police say

By Anthony Bettin

Click here for updates on this story

Minnesota (WCCO) — A missing Minnesota man is believed to have drowned while trying to cross the border into Canada via a river.

Michael Tjosaas, 59, was reported missing from Carver County, near the Twin Cities, in late December, according to the International Falls Police Department. The Ontario Provincial Police said his body was found in the Rainy River near the Ontario town of Emo on April 16.

About two weeks after Tjosaas disappeared, police learned of his possible presence in the far northern Minnesota county of Koochiching. His car was found in International Falls, and he had bought a kayak from a local business, police said. The kayak was not with the car.

Immigration and border officials, along with the Department of Natural Resources and Canadian authorities, joined the search for Tjosaas.

“US law enforcement believed the missing person had attempted to cross into Canada at a location other than a Port of Entry,” the Ontario Provincial Police said.

Tjosaas’ “cause of death is consistent with drowning” and “foul play is not suspected,” Canadian police said.

In March, authorities found the body of another missing Minnesota man in the Rainy River near Birchdale, across the river and slightly west of Emo.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.