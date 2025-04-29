Police search for suspect in attempted abduction of teen near middle school

By Jack Lowenstein

THORNTON, Colorado (KCNC) — Thornton Police Department is searching for a suspect it says tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl near Thornton Middle School Monday.

According to the Thornton PD press release, the teen was walking near the school around 11:20 a.m. when surveillance video showed the suspect grabbing the victim. She resisted, and the suspect left the area. He is described as a white male, roughly 5-feet, 8-inches to 5-feet, 9-inches tall, with a slim to medium build and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, white shoes, glasses and carrying a black backpack. The suspect may be associated with a red sedan with a white bumper.

Thornton PD is hoping people in the community can help identify the suspect based on the description and a still image that was shared. The full surveillance video referenced by investigators was not available at the time of the press release.

Police and Adams 12 Five Star Schools are working together to keep the Thornton Middle School campus and surrounding area safe following this attempted abduction.

“Students and families are encouraged to stay alert and take simple precautions, such as walking in groups, reporting suspicious behavior, and reviewing safe walking routes,” the police department said in its press release. “Students should avoid approaching unknown individuals or vehicles, trust their instincts, and seek help immediately if they feel unsafe. Parents and guardians are urged to review safety tips with their children.”

Anyone with information can contact the Thornton Police Department tip line at 720-977-5069. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

