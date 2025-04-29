Miami veteran creates app to help others find joy and purpose after military service

By Najahe Sherman

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WFOR) — A Miami Beach veteran who once fought on the frontlines in Afghanistan is now using his experiences to uplift others facing the challenges of civilian life.

Alex Kruger Dobrota, Senior Vice Commander of Miami Beach VFW Post 3559, returned home from his deployment as a U.S. Marine Corps Scout Sniper and struggled to adjust. Seeking to reclaim his sense of joy and purpose, Dobrota went back to school and launched a company that created Badger: Operation Gamify, a social app designed to build community through mission-based challenges.

“My solution is through a social app where you can connect with other people through competition, so you can have those three pillars — joy, social connection, and purpose,” Dobrota said.

The app allows users to join “missions” — often centered around community service — and share their experiences by uploading videos. Participants can view and connect with others who completed the same challenges, fostering new bonds and shared accomplishments.

Beyond the app, Dobrota has organized numerous service events and outreach programs across South Florida. Lt. Matthew Ross with the U.S. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach said Dobrota’s commitment to service extends far beyond the military.

“Some recent events we’ve worked on with Alex are the Toys for Tots delivery of Santa Claus,” Ross said. “We brought Santa to the VFW post and helped distribute over 1,500 toys for children in need in the Miami area.”

Dobrota, a husband and father of two young boys, continues to inspire those around him. Friends and colleagues say he has found a way not only to heal himself, but to create a ripple effect of healing and connection for many others.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.