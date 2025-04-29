Iowa woman authors children’s book on Phill the water buffalo

By Nicole Tam

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A central Iowa woman turned her inspiration from Phill the water buffalo into a book called “Phill’s Grand Adventure: Finding Home.”

It started when author Judith Cass received a text from her friend, who suggested her next book.

“I was like, you know what? OK, that’s a great idea. So I put aside the book that I was working on to do Phill’s,” Cass said.

It took about six months to finish the book.

“I added a few more characters to it. However, the base of it is still the same because he still finds a home at Iowa Farm Sanctuary,” Cass said.

The journey highlights moments Iowans remember, like when Phill was spotted on the Ring doorbell camera, but the story shifts from what happened in real life.

“I took out the parts that even myself thought were sad,” Cass said.

In this rendition, Phill meets new friends while traveling with a loyal friend named Clyde. They trek through cornfields and ponds before finding a home at the Iowa Farm Sanctuary. Cass says it’s an honor to share the joys of Phill with the community.

“It really is a treasure for me to be able to, since I’m from Iowa and from central Iowa, to be able to take my talent of illustration and writing and write a story and illustrate it,” Cass explained.

Preorders started on April 1. Cass says she has already sold hundreds of copies and ordered more. “Phill’s Grand Adventure: Finding Home” is available here or on Amazon.

