Family of murdered marine is continuing to fight for justice

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — Nicholas Douglas Quets was just 31 years old when he was gunned down on his way to Rocky Point, last October.

Just over six months later, his family is still fighting for justice.

“Our family is by no way recovered. And I think part of the loss is, our reality is, it’s never going to be completely away,” says Doug Quets, Nick’s Dad, “We just completed Easter, and you could feel Nick’s spirit very, very heavily during Easter. You come to an acceptance a little bit more every day, and that makes it a little bit easier, but it never goes away.”

Nick was a marine and is a part of a family of veterans. His dad, sister, and brother-in-law all answered the call. But when Nick was killed, his family says, they were left in the dark.

“We feel like progress has been made. I don’t think there’s anybody who would dispute that the border is more secure now than it was four months ago, but I think what had happened was, under the previous administration, I think it’s pretty obvious that security had lapsed,” says Quets.

According to reports from the Sonoran Attorney General, a handful of people were arrested or killed late last year. But Quets says, there are more people out there who were involved.

“Mexican authorities, did pursue them and found several, a few actually resisted arrest and they were killed by Mexican authorities, a few are under arrest, and they still continue to look for some, so some of these people are still out there. They pose a danger to everyone,” says Doug Quets

The Quets family was invited to Washington, D.C., as part of a press conference announcing the relaunch of the Victim of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office. An office focused on providing resources to families who have been affected by crimes committed by individuals with a nexus to immigration violations.

Doug Quets says the support he has received from the Trump administration has helped his family heal.

“President Trump, himself, has treated our family like his family. So, you know, he’s reached out constantly. We’ve had good communication with him. If it matters to him, it matters to everybody in his cabinet. So that’s been really good,” says Quets.

While no amount of time can bring Nick back, Doug Quets says he takes pride in knowing justice is coming to the people behind his son’s death.

“Nobody would ever want to exchange their son’s life for what occurred, right? I mean, that’s horrible, but Nick, I’m convinced his spirit does see that he has led to change, and that does give our family a little bit of closure,” says Quets.

