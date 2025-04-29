97-year-old California woman obtains U.S. citizenship

By Yasmeen Ludy

EL CAJON, California (KGTV) — At her home in El Cajon, Shaoqiong Fung enjoys singing with her family. Although her dementia makes it difficult for her to remember words, there is one thing she hasn’t forgotten — her dream of becoming a U.S. citizen.

“She was eager to be a U.S. citizen,” says her son, Brian Fung, who proudly translated for her during an interview.

Shaoqiong first came to the United States in the late 1990s, but she struggled with the new environment. “The first time she came was in 1991. But she’s not used to the lifestyle here, so she went back to China,” Brian explains.

Over the years, four of her adult children moved to the United States. In 2017, at nearly 90 years old, she returned to reunite with her family and become a U.S. citizen.

“Because her children are mostly here, and she loves America,” Brian adds.

Brian says his mother already had her green card, and he started the application process for her citizenship last year. He describes the journey as long but worth it. “I feel like it’s an accomplishment for me too because I did all this for her.”

At 97 years old, Shaoqiong Fung’s dream came true. On April 23, she had her naturalization ceremony, officially making her a U.S. citizen.

“She feels very lucky, yeah, because not too many people at her age being naturalized,” Brian said.

A goal years in the making has finally been achieved.

