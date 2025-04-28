Wisconsin mother sentenced to 6 years in prison after children found malnourished in basement

By CBS 58 Newsroom

RACINE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Racine mother was sentenced to six years in prison for child neglect Friday, April 25.

Dashja Turner, a mother of five, was arrested in August of 2023 after children were found living in a basement.

The criminal complaint said the children were between the ages of 14 months and 14 years old and all weighed less than 55 pounds, with the youngest weighing only 10 pounds. And at least two of the children had marks on their bodies indicating abuse.

The complaint also stated that the basement where those children were found was not finished, had only one light and no food was found in the area.

Officials said the children had not seen an educational professional in years, and Turner claimed the children were being homeschooled.

