Lost and found $5,000 in cash was returned to owner – who didn’t believe police at first

By Paula Wethington

MONROE, Michigan (WWJ) — Michigan State Police were able to solve a case of lost and found, returning $5,000 in cash to the rightful owner in Monroe.

The incident happened Friday, when a trooper from the Monroe Post who was on patrol noticed and picked up about $5,000 in cash in the middle of Huber Drive in the City of Monroe, according to the report from Michigan State Police.

The trooper had no leads on where the cash came from. But the officer contacted a nearby bank and learned someone had just withdrawn cash in that amount.

Following up on that information, the trooper tried to call the individual in the expectation of returning the cash if it matched up.

“The subject must have been listening to our public service announcements on being a victim of fraud and believed he was being scammed and hung up on the trooper several times,” the report said. “The trooper was able to convince the subject that this was not a scam and was able to return the money to its rightful owner.”

Once the connections were made, police learned the individual had put the money in their pants pocket after leaving the bank, “and it somehow fell out.”

“The MSP was happy to return the funds,” the report said.

