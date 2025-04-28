Kansas City firefighter-paramedic dies after being stabbed; woman charged

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Kansas City firefighter-paramedic has died after being stabbed by a patient during a medical transport early Sunday morning, city officials announced.

Firefighter-paramedic Graham Hoffman, 29, was critically injured around 1 a.m. while transporting a patient to Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road.

Officials said the patient stabbed Hoffman during the ride.

Additional Kansas City Fire Department and Kansas City Police Department personnel responded to the scene.

Despite efforts by first responders and medical teams at North Kansas City Hospital, Hoffman died from his injuries.

He had served with the Kansas City Fire Department since 2022.

He was described as vibrant, a leader both on and off the job, and deeply committed to serving his community.

“He was a young firefighter-paramedic,” Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said. “Speaking with a lot of his classmates and folks that work with him today, he was very vibrant. Loved to travel, and he loved serving his community.”

Hoffman was working overtime when he was stabbed, Hopkins said.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, remarking on the nature of the death, said the city and its departments will “figure out a way to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

“We will do all we can to ensure that Graham’s family not only receives justice, but that all understand that our first responders, our paramedics, our police officers, our nurses, our physicians, everyone who gives care in our community, can be safe,” Lucas said.

Charges filed against Shanetta Bossell Shanetta Bossell faces several charges, including first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

A $1 million bond has been requested by the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office.

She remains in police custody.

“He made the well-being and safety of his community his personal responsibility,” said Clay County Prosecutor Zach Thompson. “Our community grieves his loss at such a young age with his entire life ahead of him. No words or actions can undo the tragic events that led us here tonight, but that will not stop us from remaining steadfast in our pursuit of justice.”

Kansas City officers and firefighters were dispatched around 1 a.m. to assist a woman walking along the shoulder of Missouri Highway 152 near Oak Trafficway.

The woman, identified as Bossell, had a laceration on her finger and was being transported by ambulance when the situation turned deadly.

During transport, authorities said Bossell attacked Hoffman inside the ambulance. His partner called for emergency assistance, and additional Kansas City Police Department and Kansas City Fire Department personnel responded.

‘A danger to the public’ It was not her first run-in with the law this month.

Bossell was charged on April 23 in connection with allegedly attacking an off-duty officer.

The off-duty officer, who told detectives he had just completed a shift, said he saw a woman, later identified as Bossell, pulling on vehicle door handles outside his home.

According to a probable cause statement, the officer confronted her, identified himself as law enforcement, and ordered her to show her hands.

He alleged Bossell ignored him and continued walking toward his front door.

The officer said he attempted to detain Bossell, who allegedly resisted, grabbed his handcuffs, and tried multiple times to reach for a knife attached to his vest.

While attempting to call for help on his police radio, the officer said that Bossell bit his left forearm and refused to let go.

“Due to the violent nature of the incident, Bossell should be considered a danger to the public,” the last line of the probable cause for that incident reads.

Online court records state she had posted bond on Friday, April 25.

“We filed charges against the defendant last week, requested a warrant on two felony charges — the D felony of assaulting a law enforcement officer and the E felony of resisting arrest — and the judge honored our request for a warrant, issued a warrant, and set bond at $10,000 on that previous case,” Thompson said.

Kansas City Fire Chief Ross Grundyson’s statement: “It is with a heavy heart and great sorrow that I announce the death of Firefighter Paramedic Graham Hoffman.

Firefighter Hoffman was stabbed in the chest, piercing his heart, while transporting a patient to a local hospital on what started out as a routine call. Firefighter Hoffman’s partner immediately initiated a crew emergency, and additional KCFD and KCPD personnel were dispatched to the scene.

KCFD crews worked to save Firefighter Hoffman’s life while en route to North Kansas City Hospital. Lifesaving efforts were performed in the emergency room prior to moving Graham to surgery. After surgery, Firefighter Hoffman was placed in ICU, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Firefighter Graham Hoffman was 29 years old and was a member of the department for three years. Graham was a vibrant individual who loved life and loved serving his community. He was an excellent paramedic who treated his patients with the highest level of skill and compassion.

The Kansas City Fire Department grieves with Graham’s family, friends, and loved ones. This is a senseless act that has taken a great young man from his family, friends, and coworkers, and deprived our city of a dedicated firefighter and a leader on and off the job who only wanted to serve and protect those in his community.

The coming days, months, and years will be difficult ones as we prepare to say goodbye to Firefighter Hoffman and process this devastating loss. I would like to thank our KCFD members and the staff at North Kansas City Hospital for their tremendous efforts. Thank you to the Kansas City Police Department for your quick response and apprehension of the suspect.

To the Hoffman family, my sincerest condolences for your loss. Know that during these difficult times, the Kansas City Fire Department is here for you, and we grieve with you. KCFD and our community lost one of the best today.

Details for Firefighter Hoffman’s funeral service will be provided in the coming days.”

