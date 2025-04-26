Some international students in Minnesota see visas reinstated after Trump Administration reversal

By Ubah Ali

Minnesota (WCCO) — After weeks of legal uncertainty for international students across the country and in Minnesota they finally have a second of relief, for now.

The Trump Administration walked back the decision to terminate the status of thousands of students studying in the United States that left many in legal limbo and concerned of deportation.

The decision to reinstate students’ SEVIS accounts — a government student visa system allowing them to be here — comes after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement quietly terminated records across several Minnesota university campuses, often times without notice, according to the students.

Appearing before the federal district court in Washington, D.C., a Justice Department attorney said more than 4,700 students would have their student visa records reinstated, according to attorney Brian Green, who represents a plaintiff in one of the dozens of lawsuits challenging the registration terminations.

The Trump Administration said it would maintain or reactivate the SEVIS records of those affected by terminations, until ICE finalizes a policy that will govern such cancellations in the future, according to a copy of the Justice Department attorney’s statement shared by Green. The statement said SEVIS registrations would not be altered “solely based” on the criminal history checks that resulted in the recent record cancellations.

For many students in Minnesota, the impact was felt almost immediately Friday.

Immigration Attorney David Wilson represents several affected students across several campuses. He says this decision is a win and a result of legal challenges.

Just last week, a federal judge ordered ICE to reinstate two of Wilson’s clients legal status.

“It’s good to see that the courts are willing to draw a line that this is essentially executive branch overreach,” Wilson said.

Over at St. Cloud State University, school officials say seven students out of eight had their visas reinstated as of Friday afternoon. At Mankato State University, eight out of 12 students are now active. In Minneapolis, the University of Minnesota officials say four out of 11 student statuses are reactivated.

For now, Wilson says this gives students a chance to continue studying without fear, but as of Friday, immigration enforcement has not said when the new policy will be released.

“I see it as a positive step but don’t think this is the end of discussion,” Wilson stated.

