Maui doctor accused of trying to kill his wife requests bail

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV) — The Maui doctor accused of trying to kill his wife at the Pali Puka Trail is asking for bail.

Court documents revealed the request on behalf of Gerhardt Konig in this ongoing attempted murder case.

Gerhardt’s wife, Arielle Konig, claims her husband tried pushing her off a cliff, beat her repeatedly with a rock and tried injecting her with an unknown substance while they were on a hike on March 24, 2025.

He was arrested hours after the alleged attack and is currently being without bail.

Gerhardt’s attorney will try changing that in a May 5th hearing.

