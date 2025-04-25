Father of Parkland shooting victim launches dashboard to help combat school violence

By Web staff

PARKLAND, Florida (WSVN) — A Florida father turned pain into purpose, launching a new school safety dashboard after the death of his 14-year-old son.

Max Schachter, father of Parkland shooting victim Alex Schachter, launched “Safe Schools for Alex,” the first national online resource of its kind, offering a comprehensive collection of user-friendly, transparent school safety data in the country.

The dashboard provides a website that organizes each state into counties and then gives safety-related statistics about every public school in each county.

“When I went to go look at this data that the school is supposed to report to the state, I found a massive Excel spreadsheet with millions of cells of data,” Max said. “I’m like, this is crazy; how can I understand this? I can’t sort it. I can’t compare schools, so I said, I’m going to create a dashboard for parents so they can go online and see what is happening in their school.”

17 students and staff members in total tragically lost their lives in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018.

The dashboard is meant to spark conversations and encourage collaborations between families, educators, and lawmakers to reduce school violence.

