BSO deputy honored for life-saving actions after chopper crashed into Pompano Beach apartment building

POMPANO BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was honored for his brave actions after he witnessed a helicopter crash into an apartment building and he didn’t think twice about jumping into action to save innocent people’s lives.

During a BSO award ceremony held Thursday in Davie, officials honored Deputy Michell Machado and showed never-before-seen body camera footage of the explosive emergency that almost took his life.

“It reminds me not every day is promised,” Machado said in an pre-recorded interview video that was shown at the ceremony.

The date was Aug. 28, 2023, and Machado was on duty driving near Atlantic Boulevard and Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach when he spotted a BSO helicopter crashing into an apartment building.

“It felt like a scene out of a movie. I would never think of a helicopter spinning out of control like that,” said Machado.

Dark smoke billowing from the aircraft filled the blue sky as the chopper came crashing down.

“When I observed aircraft spewing out black smoke,” said Machado.

Without thinking twice, he raced to the crash site, dropped the motorcycle he was on and ran inside the apartment building as his body camera continued to record.

Machado described the intense moments he faced upon his arrival.

“I entered the first apartment that was adjacent to the crash,” he said.

The bodycam footage shows Machado yelling for answers from potential victims.

“Everybody out! Is anybody home? Hello!” he said on body camera footage.

“As I left that apartment, I faintly heard cries for help. I pulled out my baton, and I tried cracking the window when I realized it was an impact window, and there was no way I was going to get in there with just a baton,” he said.

As Machado stood there, hammering the window with the baton, the unthinkable occurred.

“So, as I was thinking, ‘How can I enter this apartment to help the people that are crying for help?’ That’s when the apartment exploded and pushed me back,” he said.

The crashed helicopter exploded with Machado standing right next to the apartment door.

The explosion resulted in the death of BSO Fire Rescue Capt. Terryson Jackson and Lurean Wheaton, who was simply sitting inside her home.

Following the explosion, Machado ran to the other neighbor’s apartment to get them out.

Two people, Taran Van-Diver and his brother, managed to escape.

“Both of my brothers climbed out a window,” said a woman.

Machado’s bodycam footage shows him and others trying to evacuate everyone else trapped inside as the building continued to burn.

Machado showed his helmet, which was damaged by a piece of shrapnel due to his proximity to the explosion.

As he accepted the award for his courageous actions, Machado said it is his job to save people’s lives.

“But at the end of the day, we were just doing our job,” he said.

Two others who were aboard the helicopter did survive the crash.

The ceremony also honored several other deputies and employees with the sheriff’s office for various acts of bravery.

