Thousands of “By-the-Wind Sailors” wash ashore Ventura County beaches

By Dean Fioresi

Click here for updates on this story

VENTURA COUNTY, California (KCAL) — Thousands of velella velellas, more commonly known as “By-the-Wind Sailors,” have been spotted all along Ventura County beaches in recent days.

According to a Facebook post from Channel Islands Harbor, the jellyfish-like creatures have washed ashore at the harbor and along the Kiddie, Silver Strand and Hollywood beaches.

“Velella velellas are not true jellyfish, but are related to jellyfish, as well as to sea anemones, corals and hydroids,” the post said, citing the National Parks Service. “Velella velellas are a flat, oval-shaped creature, bluish to purple in color and three to four inches long.”

They earned their nickname because of the two-inch-high “sail” attached to their body, which leads them in whatever direction the wind is blowing.

“When the sail catches the wind, the Velella will be blown downwind at an angle to the wind. This sets Velella apart from many other jellyfish, which drift with the ocean currents,” the post said, noting that left-handed Velella are usually located in the Northern Hemisphere, and right-handed in the Southern Hemisphere.

Though they do have stingers, its rarely harmful if a human is stung.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.