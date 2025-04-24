County considers legalizing RV living in effort to address housing crunch

By Kayla Moeller

NEVADA COUNTY, California (KOVR) — Living in an RV is illegal in Nevada County, yet the RV living community estimates there are more than 1,000 of them living under the radar. But county leaders could be bringing those people into the light with a potential new ordinance that would legalize RV living.

“What people don’t realize is that people are already doing it. We tend to be very discreet because we’re paranoid, ya know, don’t want to get reported,” said Nevada County resident Tom Durkin, who lives in a trailer.

Durkin has been a leader in advocating for alternative housing for more than six years.

“I’ve got excellent credit, no criminal history, I’m well educated and I couldn’t find a place to live,” he said.

Having been homeless himself, he’s since found refuge in a trailer in an undisclosed location, because living there is illegal in Nevada County.

The county’s current ordinance says you can only live in an RV or trailer for up to 90 days between April and October.

“Housing is extremely hard to find, and RVs and trailers aren’t the ideal solution, but they’re the best solution for right now, because there’s no place to go,” Durkin said.

After passing an ordinance to allow for permanent living in tiny homes on wheels in January, Nevada County is now considering making RV trailer living permanent, too.

“It’s part of the direction and leadership from the board of supervisors who felt that we could do more to help our citizens in Nevada County with housing needs,” said interim director of housing with Nevada County, Tyler Barrington.

The county said they want the community’s input for a draft ordinance. They’ll be holding four public meetings over the next few months.

“RVs are not typically designed for long-term habitation, so health and safety will be a primary thing we’ll be looking at, to make sure adequate water and safety is there,” Barrington said.

“Must have septic, must have running water. Minimum health and safety standards, but it’s insane for us to say it’s illegal to live in a trailer, but then making people live outside,” Durkin said.

The county said they want to hear it all: concerns, complaints, advocacy. Ultimately, they’re trying to address the housing crisis while keeping low-income residents in mind.

“My goal is to get people housed. Getting into a trailer is the first step, then you have an address. You can get your job going, get the kids enrolled in school, then you can look for housing,” Durkin said.

The county expects to have a draft ordinance ready in June or July.

