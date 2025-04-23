WWII Veteran nearing 100 still finds purpose in service

By Michelle Hofmann

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — At nearly 100 years old, World War II veteran Jose Noe Mendez isn’t ready to slow down. As he prepares to celebrate his centennial birthday this Sunday, April 27, the longtime Corpus Christi resident says he still has a mission to fulfill.

“Sometimes I can’t believe it myself that I’m turning 100,” Mendez said with a laugh. “How did I get there?”

The community is invited to celebrate Mendez’s 100th birthday this Friday, April 25, at 2 p.m. at the VA Corpus Christi West Point Clinic, 925 W. Point Road.

Mendez was born in 1925 in Tampico, Mexico. His family moved to Texas when he was a child, settling in Duval County, where his grandfather owned a ranch. There, Mendez spent his early years working with livestock and trapping animals to sell their hides—an upbringing that taught him the value of hard work from a young age.

His path shifted when he was called to serve in World War II. Mendez says he spent over seven months on the front lines, taking part in some of the war’s most brutal battles, including the Hurtgen Forest, the Battle of the Bulge, and operations in Central Europe.

“Mom received a telegram that we were all missing in action,” he recalled. “It almost killed my mother. People don’t realize how hard it was for the families back home.”

Mendez survived, earning a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in battle and three battle stars for his service. Yet, the weight he carries isn’t his own—it’s for the comrades he left behind.

“All my friends I trained with were no longer alive,” he said.

After the war, Mendez devoted his life to public service. He held a position as a city planning commissioner and co-founded the West Side Business Association. Throughout the years, he remained a tireless advocate for veterans’ rights.

“I’ve been fighting to have something done in this area… because we were neglected for many years when we came back,” he said.

Even now, he says he’s still fighting—this time against indifference and division.

“I’m old, I’m not going to be here forever,” he said. “I feel like a lot needs to be done—and people aren’t doing anything about it. This country is divided.”

Despite it all, Mendez remains hopeful—and committed to the same values he’s held for a lifetime.

“We need to learn to live together. We need to unite the country and make it better,” he said.

