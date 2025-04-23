Neighbors form ‘human peace sign’ on the beach for Earth Day

By Erin Holly

PORT ARANSAS, Texas (KRIS) — Showing a real-life symbol of peace on the beach is a tradition that’s been going on in Port Aransas for years. Neighbors gather on the beach near Horace Caldwell Pier to make the outline of a giant peace sign, to symbolize peace on Earth and peace in Port Aransas for Earth Day, April 22nd.

“All of our people get in line in the form of a peace sign, and sing, and dance, and celebrate the earth and this beautiful island that we call home,” Stacey Bartlett, A Port Aransas Conservancy group member and an organizer of the event said.

The Earth is the only home we have, and home is an important word that means a lot to people in Port Aransas.

“This is a place that is as natural as can be. It’s the beach, it’s the water, it’s the sky,” Art Bussey, A neighbor who lives on Padre Island, said.

Bussey said he has been attending the Earth Day peace sign gathering on the beach for as far back as he can remember.

“The founder of this event, Diana Ashton, it was her idea. And she started it. She said, ‘It’s Earth Day, let’s go to the beach and form a peace sign and just spread love and peace, ‘” Bartlett said.

Keep Her Wild, a chapter of the Port Aransas Conservancy, a nonprofit environmental advocacy group in Port Aransas, has been leading this Earth Day tradition for about 10 years. While they may not know the exact year it started, locals and visitors alike come join in on the fun.

“We meet here every year, and it’s kind of, we dedicate ourselves to try to do good things for each other and for the planet,” Bussey said.

Thomas Duke III made the drive down to Port Aransas from Austin just to be one ‘piece’ of the human ‘peace’ sign.

“It means to respect Mother Nature, and Mother Earth because she loves all of us and we need to love her back and protect her,” Duke said.

This event does not cost attendees any money.

“It does not cost any money. If they want to donate to our cause, sure. But it’s not commercial in any form or fashion. It’s very organic, very peaceful,” Bartlett said.

It’s simply to promote peace on their little sliver of paradise on Earth, right here in Port Aransas, Texas.

“It’s the only planet that we have, and we need to take care of it,” Bartlett said.

“Peace to everyone, and let’s support peace and love, and have everybody represent that in our country, because we need more peace and love,” Duke said.

Members of Keep Her Wild and the Port Aransas Conservancy say they hope to continue this ‘human peace sign’ Earth Day tradition on the beach for years to come. To learn more about the Port Aransas Conservancy, visit: portaransasconservancy.com

