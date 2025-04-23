Man charged in alleged human trafficking ring reportedly run by wife

By WXYZ News Staff

Michigan (WXYZ) — The husband of a woman who allegedly operated a human trafficking ring involving several massage parlors has now been charged.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced that Paul Richard Katterman II, 57, from Livonia, is charged with Human Trafficking Enterprise Resulting Commercial Sexual Activity, Human Trafficking Enterprise, Keeping House of Prostitution, Conducting a Criminal Enterprises, and Taxes – Failure To File

His wife, Zixuan Wan, was charged in March with Human trafficking enterprise resulting in commercial sexual activity, human trafficking enterprise and keeping a house of prostitution. Prosecutors have amended her charges to include Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, Money Laundering – 2nd Degree, and Taxes – Failure To File

Prosecutors allege that Katterman participated in the enterprise with Wan through a series of illicit massage parlors where the victims were allegedly made to live and work for little to no pay.

The case involves four immigrant women who were required to live, virtually as prisoners, in massage parlors where they were forced to work seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., giving massages to customers. McDonald also says there are indications of sex crimes in this case.

“It’s shocking to think of this kind of abuse that’s taking place in our county, but the sad reality is that too many vulnerable people are, especially women, are exploited and abused by traffickers in places that are close to home,” McDonald said in a press conference in March. “While there’s evidence the victims have been forced to participate in sex work, … this case also highlights the problem of labor trafficking, which is, effectively, slavery.”

Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggot says the case was in October of 2024 when the department initiated new training focuses on human trafficking through the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

That training led to an investigation beginning into the massage parlor at 13 Mile and Orchard Lake Road.

Its faded out awning, lack of signage, closed blinds and odd hours are just some of the clues that caused suspicion, not just by police but by neighbors too.

“I had been suspicious of them for a while,” said Toni Dreist, whose home in a neighboring subdivision backs up to the business. “I thought maybe drugs, drug money, money laundering, that’s what I originally thought. Never would I have suspected human trafficking.”

Wan’s bank, home in Livonia and massage businesses in Farmington Hills, Commerce Township and Westland were all searched last week by police. Inside, they found four alleged victims of sex trafficking.

7 News Detroit visited a massage parlor in Westland, which shares an address and similar name to an LLC in Wan’s name. Neighbors told us they saw police activity last week and a woman was brought out in handcuffs. They had long felt suspicious about the business. One neighbor said they recognized Wan in her mugshot.

