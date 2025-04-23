Family shocked after dog attack in Louisville sends brother, sister to hospital

By Norman Seawright

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A terrifying dog attack in Louisville’s Algonquin neighborhood has left a young girl and her older brother injured, with the brother still in the hospital.

The incident occurred near the intersection of West Lee Street and McCloskey Avenue, where two dogs attacked the siblings in their backyard.

The victims, 8-year-old Mwaliasha and her 23-year-old brother Alinoti, had recently moved to the area with their family from Malawi. The family had been living on Hill Street for only three weeks when the attack occurred.

“I saw these two dogs come into my backyard, and I told my little sisters to run,” said Sifa Rashidi, another sibling who witnessed the incident. She explained how the situation escalated quickly.

“The dogs came to my brother, and then my brother fell, and the dogs started eating my brother,” she said.

The family called 911, and Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the scene. According to Sifa, “The police came and started shooting the dogs.”

Officers shot both dogs to ensure the family’s safety.

Neighbor Beverly Adams witnessed the chaotic scene from her window.

“They screeched through here with a gun drawn out the window and shot a dog right in the corner over there,” Adams said. “Take care of your own dog. If you got a dog, put it on a leash.”

Another neighbor, Douglas Brown, shared his sympathy for the victims.

“I think it’s pretty bad, and I feel for the families, what they got to go through in recovery time, being attacked by a dog,” he said.

The aftermath of the attack has left the Rashidi family shaken. Mwaliasha, the younger sibling, has since been released from the hospital. Her brother Alinoti remains hospitalized with significant injuries.

Louisville Metro Animal Services has confirmed that both dogs involved in the attack were put down. It is reminding pet owners to leash their dogs or ensure they are securely contained within their yards and supervised in case there is a chance they can escape.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

