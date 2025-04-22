WWII POW Stanley Mitchell’s remains return home to Hamilton City today after 82 years

By Kelli Saam

HAMILTON CITY, California (KHSL) — The remains of Army Pvt. James Stanley Mitchell will be returned home 82 years after his death during World War II. The procession will start early Tuesday morning in Chico as members of the Patriot Guard head to Sacramento Airport to escort Mitchell’s remains back to Hamilton City, then to Brusie Funeral Home in Chico. Mitchell, who was known by his middle name Stanley, enlisted in the Army in 1941 and was deployed to the Philippines. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Philippines fell under Japanese control. Mitchell survived the Bataan Death March but later died as a Japanese prisoner of war in 1943. He weighed just 70 pounds at the time of his death. His remains were identified in September of 2024. Stephen Decker is a first cousin once removed of Mitchell who lives in Shasta County. He and his wilfe will be present at Sacramento Airport Tuesday morning to receive his remains. “It will be emotional. It’s not sad. It’s happy that he’s returning. It closes a chapter finally,” said Decker.

Mitchell’s remains will arrive at Sacramento Airport at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday and will be escorted back to Hamilton City and Chico by members of the U.S. Army and the Patriot Guard riders. A gathering is planned at the corner of Highway 45 and Highway 32 in Hamilton City to honor Mitchell as the escort passes through. Decker shared, “It feels wonderful because that was Auntie’s and Unc’s wishes…they wanted Stanley brought home so that he could be with them.” The American Legion Auxiliary Hall in Hamilton City was named in honor of Mitchell and his friend Clayton Zimmerman in 1946. The two friends had enlisted in early 1941 and died during the war.

The procession is expected to leave Sacramento Airport between 9:30 and 10 a.m., with the approximate arrival in Hamilton City between 11 a.m. and noon. His body will be takend to Brusie Funeral Home in C’hico. A memorial service for Stanley Mitchell will be held on Saturday, May 3, at 10 a.m. at the Hamilton City Fire Station. The graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Los Molinos Cemetery. * AI assisted with the formatting of this story.

