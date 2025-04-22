Veteran’s resource clinic helps vets access benefits they may not know they earned

By Olivia Acree

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KSHB) — Veterans serve and sacrifice for the job, but many still struggle to access the benefits they’ve earned.

To help bridge that gap, the Kansas Office of Veterans Services is hosting a veteran’s resource clinic, where veterans can learn about available benefits and apply for claims on the spot.

“We’re trying to create the interest and create the resources there so they can come by and get assistance where needed,” said Bill Turner, executive director of the Kansas Office of Veterans Services.

Master Sgt. Giang Nguyen, a retired U.S. Army E-8, spent two decades in uniform, enduring multiple deployments and the physical toll of military service. Yet, he didn’t file for disability benefits until a few years ago.

Nguyen’s story is not uncommon — many veterans don’t know they qualify for help.

“Some of them think that, you know, I’m not really disabled. I should leave that for other people. But look at it this way, when you sign up, you already know you put your [life at] risk … right? So you earned that benefit,” Nguyen said.

After learning about his eligibility, Nguyen filed through the PACT Act, which has significantly expanded access to benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances, like burn pits and Agent Orange. Since the act was signed in 2022, Turner said claims have increased nearly 60%.

But many veterans still don’t know what’s available to them. Nguyen believes a big part of the issue is silence, veterans simply aren’t having these conversations.

“You’re not taking away from any veteran,” he said. “It’s there. If you need mental help, go get it.”

The resource event runs April 22–24 at Veterans Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas. Veterans attending should bring medical records, discharge papers and any supporting documents that can help them access the compensation they’ve earned.

“Our VSOs, these folks are all veterans themselves, so they all have shared experiences, and they’re able to relate to them and to help them to navigate that more easily,” Turner said.

In addition to helping with claims, the clinic will also feature nonprofits, veterans organizations and other resources focused on mental health, education, employment and more.

