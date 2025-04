Doorbell camera shows child picking up package during porch theft

KTVT, JOE GAMBOA, FACEBOOK, CNN

By J.D. Miles

North Texas (KTVT) — It was only a package theft from the front porch of a North Texas home, but the homeowners couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw on their doorbell security camera who was allegedly involved in the crime.

Joe Gamboa and his wife Patricia said they have seen a lot on their doorbell security camera in the seven months they’ve lived in Far North Dallas.

“Lots of packages being delivered, lots of different stuff,” Joe Gamboa said. “So…there’s a lot of foot traffic here, a lot of cars coming by. But, nothing too crazy, right?”

Nothing too crazy until one Friday afternoon.

A notification popped up on Joe Gamboa’s phone and when the couple looked at what was happening on their front porch, they were stunned.

“So I’m like, ‘That’s not, I don’t know who that is,'” Joe Gamboa said. “They just picked up and walked off with my Amazon package.”

A young child was recorded grabbing a package outside their door and running with it toward an adult man.

A neighbor’s security cameras also recorded the man and child continuing their walk down the street.

Social media outrage after child seen taking package from Far North Dallas home

The couple posted about the video on social media, resulting in outrage toward the adult who either directed or watched the child steal.

“This is absolutely revolting,” wrote one neighbor.

The couple said they are hopeful they can get the package replaced, but they want to get a message to the adult who was with the child.

“Do better? I mean, that kid probably thinks the world of you,” said Joe Gamboa. “You’re the kid’s hero, and you’re teaching him things like that. Terrible.”

The couple said they plan to file a report with the Dallas Police Department. They don’t want to see the child prosecuted, but they hope a guilty conscience will encourage the adult to set a better example by returning what didn’t belong to them.

