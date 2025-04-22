Atchafalaya River railroad bridge in Melville hit by tugboat; US Coast Guard investigating

By KADN News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MELVILLE, Louisiana (KADN) — A tugboat struck a railroad bridge that crosses the Atchafalaya River in St. Landry Parish, causing significant damage to the barge it was pushing.

Authorities reported that the tugboat hit the railroad trestle in Melville while moving barges down the river.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries.

Officials are evaluating the bridge to ensure its structural integrity remains intact.

“At this present time, they feel there’s no need to panic ’cause it felt like that it is no, any risk or anything right now at this present time,” said Melville Police Chief Phillip Lucas. “Okay? So, we just waiting until DEQ and everybody go out downstream to make the decision on what we need to do.”

The US Coast Guard is investigating to determine what led to the collision.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.