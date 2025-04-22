After a fire destroyed her restaurant, this owner took her kitchen on the road

By Jocelyn Schifferdecker

PEABODY, Kansas (KAKE) — A restaurant in Peabody is figuring out how to keep serving customers despite the building being off-limits after a fire destroyed it.

The Coneburg Grill and Pub was destroyed by a fire in December of last year, but owner Lindsey Marshall isn’t letting that stop her from serving her community.

“It doesn’t do anybody any good to just sink and let those sinking feelings absorb you,” Marhall said. “You have to keep going.”

Marshall is now operating her once brick-and-mortar restaurant on four wheels, serving food curbside to her loyal customers.

“We want to put ourselves right back out there in the community,” she said. “See our friends and our Coneburg family and serve food again.”

Curbside opened last month after Marshall bought a food truck from Grumpy’s Camperteria in Halstead.

“He said I think we need to talk, ‘I think I have something that you need,’ and by the end of the conversation, he and I were both tearing up,” Marshall said. “You know he’d been praying for the right person to come along.”

Marshall says she is ecstatic to be serving her Coneburg family again.

Right now, the work is all volunteer-based at the food truck. Marshall said all revenue from the truck is going toward rebuilding the restaurant.

“Mostly it’s just our staff right now stepping up and really putting forth the effort,” she said.

The menu still includes the standards like burgers and mac and cheese, but it’s also some experimenting

“I’ve been making a lot of briskets and pulled porks, we have some ribs,” she said. “Tonight I’m doing shrimp tacos and tostadas.”

Marshall is hoping to have the full restaurant back up and running by mid-summer, but in the meantime, you can get all the Coneburg classics at the food truck.

