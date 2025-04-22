A Hometown Hero Returns: Daphne and Dennis Haskin Host Houston Fundraiser for Virginia House Speaker Don Scott

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 21, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a powerful political homecoming steeped in purpose and pride, Houston is rolling out the blue carpet for one of its own. Speaker Don Scott, a proud graduate of Houston’s Jones High School, is returning to his roots for a high-powered Democratic fundraiser on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, hosted by none other than the dynamic civic duo, Daphne and Dennis Haskin, at their Missouri City residence.

🗳️ From Houston’s Southside to Virginia’s Historic Speakership

In 2024, Don Scott made history as the first African American Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates — a feat that not only redefined Virginia politics but inspired a new generation of Southern Black leadership. Born and raised in Houston, Scott’s remarkable rise has taken him from the U.S. Navy to the halls of justice as an attorney, and now to the apex of political leadership in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

But make no mistake — Don’s story didn’t come without challenges. A convicted felon turned pardoned advocate, Scott often reminds supporters, “Don’t let your past predict your future.” His resilience and service-driven mindset fuel his fight for reproductive rights, criminal justice reform, equitable education, and affordable healthcare — values that resonate far beyond the state line.

🎉 Event Details

📍 9211 House Lake Drive, Missouri City, TX 📆 Wednesday, May 14, 2025 🕕 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

💙 Suggested Contribution Levels:

$5,000 Host • $2,500 Co-host • $1,000 Sponsor • $500 Friend • $250 Guest

Donations are encouraged but not required — all are welcome to celebrate and

support Speaker Scott’s historic leadership and future ambitions.

👉 RSVP: Kellyn Sloan at kellyn@donscott.com 👉 Donate: secure.actblue.com/donate/sds_houston2025

🔥 Why This Matters — Especially Now

As the Democratic Party prepares for 2028 and beyond, Speaker Scott is rising as a visionary leader to watch. With deep ties to the White House and President Joe Biden, Scott has already proven his mettle in navigating tough political terrain — from flipping seats to building coalitions for inclusive policies.

Hosting this fundraiser in Houston isn’t just symbolic — it’s strategic. It serves as a reminder that Houston’s influence stretches far and wide, and that supporting progressive leaders across the country is how we keep America moving forward.

💬 Voices of Support

“Speaker Scott is the kind of leader our democracy needs — tested, unbought, and unafraid,” said Dennis Haskin, local business leader and host. “We are proud to welcome him back to the city that shaped him.”

Daphne Haskin, known for her relentless support of youth empowerment and civic engagement, added, “This is more than a fundraiser — it’s a family reunion with purpose. Don is family to Houston, and now we stand with him like he’s always stood with us.”

🌟 Reclaiming the Virginia Majority — One Conversation at a Time

Speaker Scott’s message to supporters is clear: “We need real leaders who will fight for a Virginia that leaves no one behind — and with your help, we can win even more seats and keep Virginia blue.”

From yard signs to policy platforms, every ounce of support counts. Whether you donate, host, or simply attend, this night is about rallying around a future where equity, opportunity, and justice reign.

📣 Houston, let’s show up and show out. Let’s send a message — from Missouri City to the mountains of Virginia — that

the South still has something to say, and we say it best when we say it together.

