Newsom fights for library funding as Trump administration terminates grants

By Sirisha Dinavahi

4/14/25 (LAPost.com) — California has joined 20 other states in a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration after federal library funding was cut off when an executive order sought to dismantle the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), a key funding agency for libraries nationwide.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the legal action as National Library Week began, calling the administration’s move to shutter the federal agency “illegal” and warning it threatens critical services at the state’s 1,127 public libraries.

“Our libraries are hubs for learning, civic engagement, and community. They provide important services to Californians, from kids summer reading and meal programs, to programs that help families, seniors, and veterans navigate an increasingly digital world,” Bonta said in a statement.

The lawsuit centers on Executive Order No. 14238, which California officials say unlawfully targets several congressionally established agencies, including the IMLS. The California State Library received $15.7 million in federal funding through the IMLS Grants to States Program to support statewide library programs and staffing, with more than 21% of that funding still not delivered to the state.

Newsom emphasized the importance of libraries in California communities.

“In California, we know libraries hold more than books,” Newsom said. “Libraries, and librarians, stand at the crossroads of opportunity and information, offering countless programs and supports for everyone in the community, from career help to free meals for children. An attack on libraries is an attack on communities – and California is fighting back.”

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom added that libraries are “places where children learn, where families gather, where anyone, regardless of income or background, can access tools to learn and explore. To threaten libraries is to strip communities of free resources and opportunity. In California, we’re fighting to ensure everyone has access to the power and promise that libraries provide.”

The IMLS funding, which amounts to less than 40 cents per Californian, supports numerous programs serving communities across the state, focusing on lower-income families, seniors, and veterans. These funds help expand access to the Career Online High School program, enabling adults to earn high school diplomas through local libraries and the Braille and Talking Book Library, which ensures visually impaired Californians have free access to books in accessible formats.

According to state officials, all functions and staff positions funded by IMLS could be at risk if the executive order stands.

California’s State Library works with libraries throughout the state to provide literacy and summer programs, high-speed broadband, disaster preparedness resources, early learning opportunities, homework help, teen services, career resources, and diverse collections.

The lawsuit marks California’s 12th legal challenge against the Trump administration. Attorneys general from New York, Rhode Island, Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin have joined California in the legal action.

In recent years, library advocates have increasingly expressed concern about threats to library funding and services. The current dispute comes amid National Library Week, an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities.

Congress established the IMLS to support museums and libraries across the nation. Its Grants to States Program is the largest source of federal funding for library services in the United States, providing funds that can be used for a wide range of programs based on state priorities.

State officials emphasized the California State Library has a long history dating back to 1850, serving as a crucial resource hub that connects libraries throughout California with essential services, training, and funding opportunities.

The lawsuit seeks to block the executive order’s implementation of the IMLS and ensure continued federal funding for library services in California and nationwide.

The state’s library systems serve millions of Californians annually through traditional book lending and increasingly through digital resources, community programs, and public service initiatives.

