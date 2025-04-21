California poll reveals widespread support for immigrant social service access

By Sirisha Dinavahi

4/15/25 (LAPost.com) — A majority of California voters view undocumented immigrants as essential to the state’s economy and support expanding access to social services for all residents, regardless of immigration status, according to a recent statewide poll conducted by David Binder Research.

The survey of 800 voters, commissioned by the California Community Foundation and other partner organizations, found strong public backing for policies that provide health care, food assistance, and legal protections to undocumented immigrants. The results reflect a humanitarian and practical perspective that contrasts with federal enforcement policies aimed at deporting immigrants without legal status.

“Californians understand what a vital role immigrants play in ensuring that we all have a quality of life,” Miguel Santana, president and CEO of the California Community Foundation, said. “They want to make sure the basic fundamental services like access to healthcare get maintained for everyone.”

According to the poll, more than two-thirds of respondents support allowing all state residents — regardless of immigration status — to purchase health insurance through Covered California. Currently, undocumented immigrants are not eligible to purchase coverage through the marketplace.

In addition, 64% of those surveyed favored offering food assistance to all low-income families, even if the parents are undocumented. Although undocumented individuals do not qualify for California’s CalFresh program, they can apply on behalf of their U.S.-born children.

The poll also revealed 57% of voters support continued access to Medi-Cal, the state’s health insurance program for low-income individuals, for all eligible residents regardless of legal status. Last year, California became the first state to expand full-scope Medi-Cal to all low-income undocumented immigrants. However, the expansion has contributed to budgetary pressure, with rising Medi-Cal costs cited by state officials.

Experts say these findings point to a widespread recognition among Californians that immigrant well-being is connected to broader public health and economic stability.

“Instead of mass deportations, Californians want to further integrate immigrants, regardless of their legal status, into the fabric of our state,” Tom Wong, director of the U.S. Immigration Policy Center at UC San Diego, said.

The economic argument is a central concern among voters. According to the Pew Research Center, undocumented immigrants made up approximately 7% of California’s workforce in 2022. Key industries – such as agriculture – rely heavily on this labor force, with approximately 75% of California’s estimated 255,700 farmworkers lacking legal status, according to University of California, Merced researchers.

David Binder, whose firm conducted the survey, said voters voiced concern over the economic disruption that could result from mass deportations.

“They’re worried that mass deportations are going to cause disruptions in their daily routine,” Binder said. “They’ll say, ‘I’m really nervous about this, because it may end up costing me and my family.'”

Farm labor shortages could drive up grocery prices, while construction delays caused by a loss of workers may raise housing costs.

Masih Fouladi, executive director of the California Immigrant Policy Center, said the poll validates advocacy efforts for inclusive social policies. “It shows that the people in California still believe in a California for all,” Fouladi said. His group continues to push for greater access to legal representation and public health programs for undocumented residents.

Despite rising costs associated with expanded coverage, lawmakers and advocates argue inclusive policies reduce long-term expenses by minimizing emergency care costs and improving community health.

However, a CBS News/YouGov poll from March 2023 found 58% of Americans supported deporting undocumented immigrants. In California, however, about 60% of voters said all residents should have access to due process, even those with criminal records or undocumented status.

The survey – conducted in English and Spanish from March 19 to 24 – included cell, landline, and online responses. The participant pool comprised 47% Democrats and 28% Republicans, mirroring the state’s broader electorate.

As state and federal leaders debate immigration policy, the California findings highlight a distinctive stance shaped by the state’s demographics and economy. According to the Public Policy Institute of California, California has about 10.6 million foreign-born residents — 27% of the state population — with the highest share of immigrants in the nation.

