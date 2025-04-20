Easter eggs hidden around Boston ahead of the marathon contain a special surprise



By Anna Meiler

BOSTON (WBZ) — If you’re out and about in Boston this weekend, keep an eye out for thousands of hidden Easter eggs with a surprise inside: two special marathon bracelets.

“The goal is just to spread love, spread joy. There’s a little message inside that says keep one bracelet and pass the next on to someone you see,” said Julianna Manzi.

Started making bracelets in 2020

Manzi started beading name bracelets in 2020 when her firstborn was in the NICU.

“It was during COVID and I needed a hobby so I started beading bracelets for friends and family,” said Manzi. “So there was no intent to have a business.”

But, demand grew so fast that Julianna couldn’t keep up. The customizable name bracelets are now handmade by a team of women in Rhode Island.

“Every bracelet that we sell gives back.”

Hopes to spread happiness

Julianna’s business, called “Names for Good,” has now donated more than $250,000 to different charities. This weekend, with Easter and the Boston Marathon back-to-back, she came up with the idea called “Eggs for Good.” Julianna and her daughters are hiding 2,500 eggs at Boston landmarks, cafes and along the streets. The hope is to put a smile on the faces of those who find them.

“You never know what someone’s going through so whether you’re running a marathon and that’s a monumental challenge or you’re facing your own small challenge- these are meant to be just little beacons of joy and happiness that you can wear on your wrist and feel strength or happiness when you look at it.”

The eggs will be hidden through Marathon Monday.

