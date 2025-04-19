SUV crashes into house after motorist suffers medical condition, police say

By Nick Lentz

Michigan (WWJ) — A 35-year-old woman is in the hospital after the car she was driving crashed into a Dundee, Michigan, house Friday evening.

According to the Dundee Police Department, officers responded to the crash on the 100 block of Monroe Street near Oak Street around 5:20 p.m.

The woman from Sylvania, Ohio, apparently suffered a medical condition while driving, which caused her SUV to leave the road and collide with the house, officials say. She was taken to the hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police say the house sustained considerable damage.

The crash is under investigation.

