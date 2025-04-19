Couple’s disappearance baffles neighbors; Investigators not ruling anything out



By Jennifer McLogan

New York (WCBS/WLNY) — A New York couple’s mysterious disappearance is worrying their family and neighbors, who have no idea where they are.

Investigators on Long Island said Friday they are not ruling anything out in the search for Peishuan Fan and JuanJuan Zwang, including if they were abducted or voluntarily disappeared for financial or political reasons.

Long Island couple missing since March 30

The couple from Old Brookfield, Nassau County has been missing since March 30. Their neighbors don’t have a clue what happened.

“The police came last week to tell me that the mother and father were missing,” Robert Vizza said. “But it’s most strange that I haven’t seen them and have no idea what’s going on.”

“They are very, very nice,” Judith Moran, another neighbor, said.

The couple’s sons, ages 20 and 12, have not heard from their mother in over three weeks. Their oldest child said he did not feel comfortable going public with pleas for help, but he appeared visibly shaken Friday.

Moran said the entire community is concerned.

“Oh yes, it’s disturbing, I think the whole neighborhood. You know, they’re missing,” Moran said.

Officials not releasing much information

Officials said the deed to the couple’s home is in JuanJuan Zwang’s name, but no other details about the case have been shared.

“We have no other information that we’re going to reveal at this time because it is an ongoing investigation and an active investigation,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

Anyone with information regarding Fan and Zwang are asked to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.

