As Florida’s proposed school cellphone ban moves forward, parents voice concerns about safety

By Zitlali Solache

Florida (WPTV) — The proposed statewide ban on cellphones in schools is gaining momentum in Tallahassee.

House Bill 949 took a major step forward Wednesday, passing unanimously in the state House.

The bill aims to limit cellphone use at schools during the entire day with the goal of minimizing distractions.

Representative Demi Busatta is sponsoring the cellphone ban and said this legislation would help make campuses safer.

“We’ve actually seen that this helps improve school safety, especially with the decrease in bullying,” said Rep. Busatta.

Despite unanimous support from the House, some Palm Beach County parents have concerns about its potential impacts.

They said following Thursday’s deadly shooting at Florida State University, cellphones are needed in emergency situations, like lockdowns.

“A ban at state level is going a little bit too far,” said Kevin Webb. ”They can’t access their parents outside of school administration in times during the school day, is alarming.”

The bill would restrict phone use from the start of the day until dismissal, but allows certain exceptions like “phone zones” for students with disabilities.

Although some parents back the bill, they believe there are more important issues.

“I can understand the rationale behind the ban,” said Sarai Contreras. “I don’t understand why this is a priority by Florida lawmakers, when our kids are getting slaughtered in the classroom.”

The bill is now headed to the Senate.

