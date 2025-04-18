Thousands walking to Chimayo for Good Friday pilgrimage

By Julian Paras

CHIMAYO, New Mexico (KOAT) — No matter the conditions or what may be happening, people are getting involved for a special event here in New Mexico: The pilgrimage to the Santuario de Chimayo.

“We do it to show support for Jesus, and we do it for our family,” Alyssa Lopez said. “It keeps us healthy every year. A lot of us have a different reason or meaning behind it.”

Alyssa and her family participate in the pilgrimage yearly, spanned three decades.

“We’ve been here for 30 years ourselves,” Michael Lopez said. “And, it feels so great.”

Some are even finding little blessings along the way.

Several people have begun making their journey to Chimayo during Holy Thursday. Along their pathway, they may even come across chips with messages on them, motivating them during their travels.

Each person has their own reason for why they get involved. For some, it’s a tradition, for a family member who is sick, or to strengthen their faith.

